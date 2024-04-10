LS polls: Setting of names, symbols of candidates in ballot units in Chennai begin

CHENNAI: The process of setting names and symbols of candidate in three constituencies of Chennai district has commenced on Wednesday.

It would continue for the next three days, and once the candidate setting in ballot units had completed it would be sealed in a strong room with surveillance and security round the clock.

Speaking to the reporters, district election officer and Greater Chennai Corporation commissioner J Radhakrishnan said, "Ahead of the election, preparatory measures have been taken as per the guidelines issued by the Election commission of India. Of which, the candidate setting has started in the city at 16 places it will be monitored by ARO in the respective constituency."

The list of candidates approved by the ECI has been set in the ballot boxes in front of the political parties under the surveillance of returning officers and election observers of the respective constituency.

"If there is any query raised by the members of the political parties it would be resolved and then the setting will be processed. After the candidate setting is done it will be sealed in the strong room. The candidate setting will be continued for the next three days in the three constituencies," added Radhakrishnan.

As many as 11,843 ballot units are required at 16 assembly constituencies, 4,469 control units and 4,842 VVPAT which are available for the upcoming election in Chennai district.

Meanwhile, the staff drafted for election duty has distributed 11.7 lakh voters slips to the eligible voters in the city from April 1.

As per model code of conduct, the local body has seized over Rs 14 crore worth cash, gold and other items, and the income tax officers have seized Rs 19 crore worth products in the city so far.