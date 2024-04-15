LS polls: SETC asks passengers to book their seats in advance to avoid rush on polling day

CHENNAI: The state express transport corporation has urged the passengers to book their tickets in advance for their travel on April 16 and 17 for the Lok Sabha polls voting.

With the Lok Sabha poll in the state slated to be held on April 19 (Friday), the transport corporations have planned to operate special buses in addition to the routine services on April 17 and 18.

A total of 7,154 buses including special buses would be operated on Wednesday and Thursday from Chennai to various parts of the state. From other parts of the state, 3,060 buses would be operated on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the transport corporations, out of the 1.24 lakh seats available for booking on Wednesday, 10,418 seats have been booked. On Thursday, a day before the polling day, the passengers booked 22,877 seats out of the 1.27 lakh seats.

In the statement, SETC advised the passengers to avoid last minute rush on Thursday and plan their travel on April 16 and 17.

"It would be prudent to travel in advance particularly senior citizens, women and children, as the rush on the 18th is expected to be huge. We have also requested Railways to operate additional services, " Phanindra Reddy, additional chief secretary, the Transport Department, posted on social media.