LS polls: Quiz competition will be conducted for college students on April 13 in Chennai

CHENNAI: Ahead of the Lok Sabha election, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will be conducting quiz competition on Saturday among college students as part of the election awareness campaign in Chennai district.

The subject for the Quiz Competition is election/electoral process/ general knowledge.

As per the instructions of the Election Commission of India, voter awareness activities are being carried out across the state to enhance Electoral participation for General Election to Lok Sabha, 2024.

To involve young and future voters in the electoral participation, quiz competition will be conducted for the first time voters on April 13 from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm at Amma Maaligai in Ripon Buildings.

In a statement, it is mentioned that college students can participate in the quiz. Interested students can register their name details and mobile number through goalquiz@gmail.com.

The online registration is compulsory, and direct registration will not be allowed at the venue.

No restriction on the number of teams from a college.

A team comprises two UG students from the same college.

The preliminary round will be conducted on google forms, so the participants are requested to bring their mobile phones to participate.

For any verification/query, the participants may call at 9840927442.

The election department has announced the prize amount for the winner.

It is noted that those who bag first prize will receive Rs 20,000, second and third prize winners will get Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively.