LS polls: Pvt hospital in Chennai organises three-day campaign to raise awareness about voting

CHENNAI: Prashanth Hospitals, organised a three-day campaign to raise awareness about voting, urging the public to actively exercise their democratic rights.

With a focus on fostering awareness and achieving maximum public engagement in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, Prashanth Hospitals collaborated with enthusiastic students from Annai Violet Arts and Science College in Ambattur.

Together, they conducted the campaign featuring energetic and interactive mime performances across prominent parks such as Tower Park, Bougainvillea Park in Anna Nagar and SIDCO Park in Villivakkam.

Armed with vibrant placards and banners they passionately motivated and educated the public about the importance of seizing the opportunity to select their preferred leaders.

"Voting is not just a right; it's the cornerstone of democracy; emphasized Dr. Prashanth Krishna, Managing Director of Prashanth Hospitals.

"It's our duty as citizens to actively participate in shaping the future of our nation. Each vote is a voice, and collectively, they echo the aspirations and values of our society. By exercising our right to vote, we uphold the essence of democracy and ensure that our voices are heard in the corridors of power." he added.

Prashanth Hospitals reaffirms its dedication to championing voter awareness and participation in Chennai.