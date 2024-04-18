Begin typing your search...

LS polls: Provide free pass for public transport on poll day, says ECI

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|18 April 2024 4:11 PM GMT
State transport buses

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has instructed to provide free pass for using public transport on poll day for Senior citizens, Persons with visual and locomotive disabilities and voters with impaired movement shall be provided free pass for using public transport on poll day.

If public transport is not available, then arrangements for free pick up and drop from their residence to polling booth may be made.

The eligible voters may also be provided with a registration facility on Saksham ECI App or a helpline in order to avail these facilities.

As per the ECI’s instructions, arrangements have been made to provide free bus pass to Senior Citizens, Persons with visual & locomotive disabilities and voters with impaired movement in ordinary town services on April 19.

Free pick-up and drop facilities for Persons with Disability (PwD) Electors and Senior Citizens from their residence to Polling booth are also arranged at all the districts on the poll day.

PwD Electors and Senior Citizens who require the above facilities are requested to kindly raise the request on “Saksham Mobile App”/ 1950 Helpline/ District Control Room and make use of this facility to exercise their franchise.

Online Desk

