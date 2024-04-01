LS polls: PM Modi to hold grand rally in Chennai on April 9

CHENNAI: To campaign for the NDA candidates, one of the BJP's star campaigners and Prime Minister Narendra Modi would visit Tamil Nadu on April 9.

According to the Kamalalayam sources, the Prime Minister who visited Tamil Nadu frequently since January 2024, would visit the Dravidian homeland again on April 9 and will canvass voters in favour of NDA candidates.

"Like Coimbatore, PM Modi ji would hold a grand rally in Chennai and campaign for BJP candidates Tamilisai Soundararajan, Vinoj P Selvam, RC Paul Kanagaraj, Pon V Balaganapathy and NDA candidates VN Venugopal, Jothi Venkatesan, " the sources said.

Subsequently, Modi would visit the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Perambalur and Vellore Lok Sabha constituencies before April 17.

Meanwhile, the security officials of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are overseeing the security arrangements for his visit in Chennai and conducting meetings with state government officials and police personnel.

Earlier in March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a mega rally in Coimbatore and he also took part in the closing ceremony of Annamalai's En Mann En Makkal yatra in Palladam.

Modi also visited Chennai, Madurai, Trichy, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari in the last three months.

Along with Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Zubin Irani, UP CM Yogi Adityanath and other BJP leaders would also come to Tamil Nadu and would take part in various public meetings across the state and Puducherry.















