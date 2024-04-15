LS polls: PM Modi to address election rally in Tirunelveli today

CHENNAI: Ahead the upcoming parliamentary election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the election rally on Monday at Agasthiyarpatti near Ambasamudram in Tirunelveli district.

PM Modi has already campaigned in Coimbatore, Chennai, Salem, Vellore and other places in support of BJP and alliance candidates.

It is to be noted that it his 8th visit to Tamil Nadu in 2024.

It is also reported that he will take part in the public meeting at Kunnamangalam in the Alathur constituency in Thrissur district on April 15. Following this, he will reach Ambasamudram via helicopter and go to Agasthyarpatti.

Flying drones have been banned and an area of 5 km radius has been declared as protected area ahead his visit.