LS polls: Permission granted to hold hunger strike against cash for votes, says ECI in HC

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) submitted before the Madras High Court that permission was given to Marumalarchi Makkal Iyakkam to hold a hunger strike demanding to avoid the practice of giving cash for votes in the elections.

Petitioner Easwaran from Coimbatore representing Marumalarchi Makkal Iyakkam moved the HC seeking permission to hold a five days continuous hunger strike demanding to eliminate the practice of cash for vote culture.

The case was listed before the first division bench comprising Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice J Sathya Narayana Prasad.

The petitioner submitted that in democracy a single vote can decide the fate of the country, hence it is the duty of ECI to safeguard the sanctity of vote. Voters couldn't get good representatives due to the cash for votes culture practiced by the political parties and the ECI couldn't control it, said the petitioner.

Standing counsel for the ECI submitted that the petitioner's representation seeking permission for hunger strike was reconsidered and permitted by the commission. The counsel also submitted that the hunger strike is allowed to be held on April 11, one day alone with conditions.

After the submission the bench disposed of the petition.