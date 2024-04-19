LS polls: People with disabilities struggle to vote due to limited access and improper ramps

CHENNAI: The barriers to voting for people with disabilities continued even in the Lok Sabha polls on Friday.

While the access to the polling booth was a major challenge at many places, people with wheelchairs found it difficult to access the EVM machine.

The first time voter Saravanan was disappointed as he could not access the EVM on his own because of the wheelchair and his mother had to vote.

"I am a first time voter with a rare disease. Since the 102 polling booth was a school ground, there was sand till the polling booth room and there was no carpet to facilitate wheelchair movement. It was difficult to reach the room and no one was there to help at this polling booth too, " he said.

The technical glitches of the EVM machine worsened their struggle as they had to wait for a long time at the polling booth.

"I could not cast the vote myself because the EVM had some technical glitches at around 07 am. I waited along with my mother for about 1.5 hours. I was not able to reach the EVM and had asked if the staff could move the table so I could access the EVM machine on my own. However, the staff said that the machine might have some other glitches if they move anything. Since the space was so small, I could not turn my wheelchair to reach the EVM. My mother cast my vote then," said Saravanan, a resident of Avvai Shanmugam Salai.

The lack of support for the people with disabilities at the polling booths was also reported by many as the ramps were found to be broken in some areas, while they were too steep to access through a wheelchair in the booths.

"My booth was at a local primary school, which is close to my home. I travelled from my home in the wheelchair. While accessing the booth through a wheelchair, it was difficult to get on the sidewalk as there was a step. I used a wooden plank from a hotel nearby to get on the sidewalk. As I entered the school, there was a steep slope and there was also a step, where we again used the plank. After entering the booth, since the EVM was set in a corner, it was difficult to reach there with a wheelchair, " said Sandeep Paul, a resident of Alandur.

The absence of ramps at a community hall in polling booth number 58 in Cuddalore, was quite disappointing for Raj Kumar, who could not go inside the polling booth on his wheelchair.

He says that the situation has not changed since 2021.

"The last election, it was the same problem and there was no ramp and it continues even now. People had to pull me through the stairs so I can reach my polling booth, " he added.