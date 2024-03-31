LS polls: OPS faces legal repercussions for offering money

CHENNAI: Former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu O Panneerselvam, during his Lok Sabha election campaign at Aranthangi area in Pudukkottai district, offered Rs 2000 for the women who welcomed him with aarti (pooja).

A police complaint was filed against him regarding the controversy of giving money to the person who performed aarti during his visit for the BJP's advisory meeting in Pudukkottai District.

Additionally, three more cases have been filed against him for distributing money in violation of rules and holding the meeting without permission.

Despite being offered more seats in this election, O Panneerselvam has chosen to contest in just one constituency due to the absence of the 'Two Leaves' symbol.

However, Panneerselvam opted to contest as an independent candidate as part of the BJP-led NDA.

He will compete against Indian Union Muslim League Party candidate Navas Kani and AIADMK's candidate Jayaperumal.

The Lok Sabha election will be held in seven phases across the country.

On April 19, the first phase of the election will conducted for 40 constituencies, which included 39 in Tamil Nadu and 1 in Puducherry.