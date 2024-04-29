LS polls: One CCTV camera develops glitch in strongroom in Erode college

COIMBATORE: One of the CCTV’s kept in Government College of Engineering, where EVM’s collected from across Erode Lok Sabha constituency, went defunct on Sunday night.

“Only one of the CCTV’s fixed near the strongroom, where EVM’s from Erode West assembly constituency were kept, went defunct around 12 midnight. It was rectified within an hour. All other cameras are working well,” said Erode Lok Sabha constituency Returning Officer and District Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara.

EVM’s gathered from six assembly constituencies in Erode Lok Sabha Constituency are kept in separate strong rooms and sealed.

They are guarded by three layers of security with the inner perimeter by CISF cops and two outer rings by state police personnel.

“Of the total 221 CCTV’s installed, 48 cameras are fixed in front of strong rooms, while 170 cameras around the college premises. Over the last ten days, the Superintendent of Police and I have been inspecting the college twice a day. The images captured could be maintained for three months,” said Sunkara.

Only a few days ago, a technical glitch led to television screens showing CCTV recordings going blank at Ooty Government Polytechnic College, where EVM’s were kept. There, the issue was rectified within 20 minutes.