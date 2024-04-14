LS polls: Obscene pics interrupt Tamilisai's campaign on Zoom call

CHENNAI: The sharing of obscene pictures during her campaign meeting via Zoom, irked the former governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and her supporters.

When the BJP candidate for Chennai South was canvassing the electorates, living in apartments through Zoom meeting on Sunday afternoon, some people engaged in obscene acts and shared obscene photos while she was addressing the people.

Shocked with the obscene pictures, the woman candidate immediately shut down her Zoom call.

Condemning the act, Tamilisai said, "Today, while canvassing electorates in Zoom call, some people engaged in obscene acts. I strongly condemn this. After sharing the obscene pictures in the Zoom meeting, they immediately stopped me from talking to them."

இன்று Zoom மீட்டிங்கில் மக்களுடன் உரையாடிக் கொண்டிருக்கும் போது சில விஷமிகள் ஆபாசமான செயல்களில் ஈடுபட்டனர். இதனை நான் வன்மையாக கண்டிக்கிறேன். ஆபாசமான படங்களை Zoom மீட்டிங்கில் பரவ விட்டு உடனே நான் அவர்களோடு பேசுவதை தடுத்துவிட்டார்கள். pic.twitter.com/6DMhH3H3d5 — Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (மோடியின் குடும்பம் ) (@DrTamilisai4BJP) April 14, 2024

She further said that some anti-social elements and her political enemies have interfered and engaged in interrupting her campaign and this does not separate the emotional bond between her and the people of Chennai South Lok Sabha constituency.

"As I couldn't meet everyone in the Constituency who live in flats, I thought of contacting all of my electorate through a Zoom meeting. Accordingly, I joined the meeting and when I was about to see such things, I was shocked, " she said in a social media post.