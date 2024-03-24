LS polls: No chance for BJP to form a govt in TN, says Kanimozhi

CHENNAI: DMK candidate for Thoothukudi Lok Sabha constituency and a sitting MP, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Sunday said that there will never be a chance for the BJP to form a government in Tamil Nadu.

Addressing the reporters, the DMK deputy general secretary said, "We are looking at the situation of BJP ruled states. Tamil Nadu is one of the most advanced states. TN is an advanced state in education, employment, industries and health. The reason for this is that the government is adopting the ideas of the Dravidian movements."

"There will never be a chance for the BJP to form a government in Tamil Nadu. If that situation comes, no one can save Tamil Nadu. Now first, we all have to join together and save our nation from BJP, " she said alluding to the unemployment issue and religious riots in northern states.

Dismissing the saffron party's claims, she said, "When we look at the battleground in Tamil Nadu, the fight is between DMK and AIADMK. People of Tamil Nadu will definitely not consider BJP in this Lok Sabha polls."

She further said let Annamalai continue to challenge and let's watch when the election is over and the counting is done. Emanating hope, Kanimozhi said the DMK-led INDIA bloc alliance will definitely win all the 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

"I will campaign in around 12 Lok Sabha seats including Thoothukudi and there is a plan to campaign in Chennai constituencies as well, " she noted.