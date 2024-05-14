LS polls: NDA leaders Vasan and Anbumani witnesses PM Modi's nomination

CHENNAI: NDA leaders from Tamil Nadu, GK Vasan and Anbumani Ramadoss on Tuesday witnessed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nomination filing event at Varanasi.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi filed papers on Tuesday at Varanasi district collector office, NDA leaders from Tamil Nadu, GK Vasan, former minister and Tamil Maanila Congress (M) president, Anbumani Ramadoss - president of Pattali Makkal Katchi witnessed the event in person.

GK Vasan and Anbumani also congratulated PM Modi for his win for the third consecutive term from Varanasi and also as a PM.

Earlier, PM Modi held a mega roadshow in Varanasi and had a darshan at the Dashashwamedh Ghat and Kaal Bhairav temple.

Varanasi will vote in the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha polls on June 1.

Exuding hope, PMK president and Rajya Sabha MP Anbumani Ramadoss said, "We are very confident that Modi will win by more than five lakh votes and become the Prime Minister for the third term. Our alliance will win more than 400 seats. It is confirmed and is going to be a huge victory."

India is going to become a superpower under our PM and will become the third largest economy soon, Anbumani told reporters after attending Modi's nomination.