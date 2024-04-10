LS polls: ‘Monthly assistance deliberately withheld due to elections’

CHENNAI: The members of Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of all Types of Differently-abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC) have alleged that the officials have deliberately withheld the April-month assistance for seven lakh persons with disabilities (PwDs) citing election.



Hence, the members on Wednesday had written an open letter to the Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena to intervene in this and to release the funds for the beneficiaries at the earliest.

The stipends of Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,000 given by the directorate of social security and further distributed by the revenue department to PwDs and the elderly had been reportedly stopped across the State because of the upcoming parliamentary elections, as a result of which, the beneficiaries had been greatly affected.

Under the scheme, the assistance amounts are given in two categories. Firstly, a monthly assistance of Rs.1,500 is given to about 4.5 lakh beneficiaries for all types of disabilities.

Secondly, about 2.5 lakh beneficiaries are given a monthly assistance of Rs 2,000 to 5 types of PwDs including people with Intellectual disability and severe physical disability with more than 75 percent.

The funds that must had been released through 5th of every month, as still not been released for April month.

Speaking to DT NEXT, S Namburajan, national working president of National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled (NPRD) said, "While the beneficiaries went to procure the assistance in Chennai and other districts, they were being told that the distribution of the assistance is currently being held due to Lok Sabha election."

"Additionally, officials have said that due to election code of conduct and other election-related works, they are unable to currently release the amount for beneficiaries across TN. This seems like a deliberate attempt, "added Namburajan.

Hence, for the procurement of the funds, the members of TARATDAC and NPRD have advised the CS to intervene and release the funds at the earliest.