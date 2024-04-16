LS polls: MK Stalin hits the road for campaign in Kolathur

CHENNAI: CHENNAI: Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu on April 19, DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday commenced his campaign in Kolathur, the Assembly constituency that he represents.

Stalin went door-to-door seeking votes for Kalanidhi Veeraswami, the DMK candidate who is seeking reelection from Chennai North constituency. Later, Stalin toured Kolathur on an open vehicle, urging the people to vote for the party in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

Party cadre turned out in large numbers to give an enthusiastic welcome to the DMK chief.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, Stalin is scheduled to campaign for party candidates G Selvam (Kancheepuram) and senior leader TR Baalu (Sriperumbudur) on Tuesday evening.

Tamil Nadu will go to polls in the first phase on April 19. Wednesday will be the last day of campaign.