LS polls: MDMK's Durai Vaiko gets 'match box' symbol to contest in Tiruchy

CHENNAI: The Election Commission on Saturday alloted 'match box' symbolto MDMK to contest in the upcoming parliamentary polls.

The EC earlier decided not to grant the 'Top' symbol to the MDMK putting pressure to the party and its founder-leader Vaiko to field his son and MDMK's only candidate Durai Vaiko on the alliance leader DMK's Rising Sun symbol.

Vaiko had earlier announced that his son and principal secretary Durai Vaiko would contest the party candidate in Tiruchy under DMK's alliance.

Born in 1972, Durai Vaiko, son of MDMK founder and general secretary Vaiko and chief secretary of the party, was inducted into the party in October 2021 after the health of his father started deteriorating.

Prior to his political plunge, Durai Vaiko was a businessman and also runs a real estate firm. The 2024 Lok Sabha election will be his first candidature to any kind of polls.