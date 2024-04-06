LS polls: MDMK Leader Vaiko releases party manifesto. Check details here

CHENNAI: Ahead of the parliamentary elections, MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Saturday released the party’s election manifesto at the party office in Tiruchy.

Here are the key points of the manifesto:

Action will be taken to retrieve Katchatheevu islet from Sri Lanka

Ban on Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) will be revoked

Thirukkural will be declared as national book

Ban on sand mining

Ban on hydrocarbon projects

Will close down Kudunkulam Nuclear Power Plant and Kalpakkam Atomic Power Station

Earlier, the Election Commission had alloted 'Match Box' symbol to MDMK to contest in the upcoming parliamentary polls.

The EC earlier decided not to grant the 'Top' symbol to the MDMK, putting pressure to the party and its founder-leader Vaiko to field his son and MDMK's only candidate Durai Vaiko on the alliance leader DMK's Rising Sun symbol.

Parliamentary elections are to be held across the country in 7 phases, from April 19 to June 1. Voting will take place on June 4.