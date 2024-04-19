LS polls: Lack of buses at Kilambakkam terminal leads to protest by passengers

CHENNAI: Large number of voters who came to the Kilamabakkam bus stand last night to go to their hometowns to cast their votes in the parliamentary elections were stranded due to lack of buses.

As a result, they protested and blocked the Chennai-Trichy National Highway.

The police tried to disperse them, but they refused to budge. The standoff continued till early morning, sources said

Around 500 people had come to Kilamabakkam bus stand by 11 pm last night to go to their hometowns to cast their votes.

However, the buses that were supposed to depart from the Klamabakkam bus stand did not operate between 12 am and 4 am, as per the rules. The officials at the bus stand informed the passengers that the buses would only operate after 4 am.

The angry passengers demanded that the buses be operated immediately, but the officials refused.

As a result, the passengers blocked the Chennai-Trichy national highway, and the police tried to disperse them.

However, the passengers refused to budge and continued their protest.

The police and transport officials tried to negotiate with the passengers, but they refused to back down.

Finally, the transport officials arranged two buses to Trichy and other buses to various other destinations, and the passengers agreed to end their protest.

The passengers were angry because they had come to cast their votes, but the lack of buses had caused them to miss their opportunity.

They demanded that the buses be operated immediately, and the transport officials had to arrange additional buses to accommodate them