LS polls: Keen to make inroads in Tamil Nadu, PM Modi charts four-day campaign tour for BJP, NDA candidates

CHENNAI: Unleashing the big guns to shore up the Centre-ruling NDA's electoral prospects in Tamil Nadu, the BJP will field its most influential election campaigner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and master strategist Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the coming two weeks.

While Modi is visiting the State on a four-day visit starting on April 9 to attend public meetings and hold mega road shows for NDA candidates, Shah will land on Thursday.

According to Modi's four-day schedule, he will visit Vellore and Chennai on April 9, and hold a mega road show in support of NDA candidates AC Shanmugam (Vellore) and Tamilisai Soundararajan (Chennai South).

On April 10, Modi will hold a road show in The Nilgiris and later will address a public meeting in Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency, where the party's heavyweights L Murugan and K Annamalai are contesting, respectively.

On April 13, Modi will visit Perambalur and hold a public meeting to campaign for NDA candidate TR Paarivendhar.

On April 14, Modi will visit Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency and will take part in a public meeting to campaign for the party's candidate Raadhika Sarathkumar.

Meanwhile, Amit Shah will visit Madurai and Theni on April 4. He will hold a road show in Theni and will later address a public meeting in Madurai and campaign for NDA candidates TTV Dhinakaran (Theni) and Raama Sreenivaasan (Madurai).

On April 5, Shah will hold a road show in Karaikudi (Sivaganga LS constituency) and later will hold a road show in Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari and campaign for the NDA candidates Devanathan Yadav, John Pandian and Pon Radhakrishnan.