LS polls: Idli exhibition held for creating awareness on voting in Marina Beach

CHENNAI: Taking a unique approach to create awareness on voting, Chennai Electoral Officer J Radhakrishnan organised a multigrain Idli exhibition and varieties of Idli on Marina Beach on Monday.

Idli was displayed in various shapes including electronic voting machine, election stamp, 100 percent voting sign, and inked finger post voting.

He said that as the consumption of multi grains is good for health, voting is good for democracy.

He said that 19,000 people are working on the election duty in the city and people should visit the polling station on the election day and vote.

Talking about the need for awareness programmes, he said that people are not considering voting as a responsibility and the voter turnout was only about 60 percent in 2019 elections.

He has given special importance to the first time voters.

Meanwhile, the postal votes for people with disabilities and elderly have been extended until tomorrow and currently, 90 percent of the votes have been received.

The postal votes deadline will be extended further, if required, he said.

A meeting was also held along with social media influencers to promote voting. K Radhakrishnan said that we have asked the influencers to post the social media content including videos and posts in a correct manner.