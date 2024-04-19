LS polls: Governor Ravi, CM Stalin and other leaders cast their vote in Chennai

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi Chief Minister MK Stalin and a slew of political leaders and celebrities on Friday exercised their franchise in their respective polling stations across the State for the Lok Sabha polls.

Governor RN Ravi and his wife Laxmi Ravi cast their vote at a polling booth located in Velachery, Chennai South Lok Sabha constituency.

"Having participated in the greatest festival of democracy, I feel immensely happy and proud. Let us all celebrate it with full zest," Ravi said after casting his vote.

Chief Minister MK Stalin and his wife Durga, DMK scion and Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and his wife Kiruthiga cast their votes in a polling booth located in SIET college at Alwarpet of Chennai South Lok Sabha constituency.

"I've done my democratic duty to protect the country. As the future of our India is in your hands, I urge every voter to vote correctly, especially the young voters who are also first-time voters, who should vote with enthusiasm," Stalin told reporters after casting his vote here.

Responding to a question about the winning possibility, Stalin said, as you (journalists) all think, the INDIA bloc alliance will win in this Lok Sabha election.

Meanwhile, Stalin Junior and Udhayanidhi said, "I humbly request all the voters, especially youngsters, to cast their vote. I travelled across the State for the election campaign and the winning possibility is bright for the DMK."

Union Minister of State and BJP candidate for The Nilgiris, L Murugan, cast his vote in a polling station located in Koyambedu here.

"Voting is our duty. I've done my democratic duty. All first-time voters and others will participate in the democratic festival. Let's ensure 100 percent voter turnout for a developed India," Murugan said in his social media post.

Also, Ministers PK Sekarbabu, Ma Subramanian, Chennai South BJP candidate Tamilisai Soundararajan, DMK candidate Tamizhachi Thangapandian, DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakant, Virudhunagar DMDK candidate Vijaya Prabhakaran, Virudhunagar BJP candidate Raadhika and her husband actor Sarath Kumar, Chennai Central BJP candidate Vinoj P Selvam, Chennai Central DMK candidate Dayanidhi Maran, Chennai North BJP candidate RC Paul Kanagaraj, DMK candidate Kalanidhi Veerasamy, AIADMK candidate Royapuram Mano, AIADMK candidate for Chennai South J Jayavardhan, Former Minister D Jayakumar, NTK coordinator Seeman, DMDK deputy general secretary LK Sudhish, AIADMK expelled leader VK Sasikala, CPI veteran leader R Nallakannu, MNM president Kamal Haasan, TMC (M) president GK Vasan, MMK president Jawahirullah, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president and actor Vijay, Chennai Mayor R Priya, GCC Commissioner Radhakrishnan, Celebrities Rajinikanth, Ilaiyaraaja, Ajith Kumar, Siva Karthikeyan, Trisha, Arun Vijay, Yogibabu, Dhanush, Vairamuthu, Mansoor Ali Khan, Anandharaj, Ramya Pandian, Jeyam Ravi, Vindhiya, AR Rahman, Vishal, GV Prakash Kumar, N Lingusamy, K Bhagyaraj, Gautam Karthik, Prabhu, Suriya, Sivakumar, Aishwarya Rajesh, Vikram, Varalakshmi, Vagai Chandrasekar, Sathyaraj, Karunakaran, Karunas and many tinseltown celebrities cast their votes in their respective polling stations.