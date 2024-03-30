LS polls: Give postal ballots to railway employees of TN, Vaiko urges ECI

CHENNAI: MDMK general secretary Vaiko has urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to provide postal ballots to railway employees in Tamil Nadu.

In a statement, the senior leader said that before 2021 postal ballots were given only to the government employees and teachers, who were deployed in election related works.

Postal ballots were not issued to other employees who are in essential services.

"In 2021, the ECI issued orders to provide postal ballots to railway employees who are in essential service.

Meanwhile, the ECI has released a state-wise list of eligible employees to cast their votes using postal ballots.

The order has ensured postal ballots to railway employees of other states. But, this right has been denied to railway employees working in Tamil Nadu, " he pointed out.

He added that as per the order, loco pilots, assistant loco pilots, guards and other employees, who work on the election day, could not cast their votes.

"This is a huge setback. The order of ECI denying postal ballots to railway employees in Tamil Nadu is one-sided and condemnable. This has created shock among the railway employees. It is unacceptable that railway employees of neighbouring states like Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have been given postal ballots but employees of Tamil Nadu have been denied the rights, " he opined.

Pointing out that other public undertaking employees have postal ballots, Vaiko urged the ECI to reconsider the order and provide postal ballots to railway employees.