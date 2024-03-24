LS Polls: GCC organises training session for staff drafted for election duty

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on Sunday conducted the first training session connected to the upcoming Lok Sabha election in three constituencies of Chennai district and was held in 16 places for over 19,000 staff drafted for the election duty.

Meanwhile, as per the model code of conduct the civic body has removed 89,598 banners, posters and wall paintings that belong to both public and private properties under the corporation limit.

There are 3,726 polling stations in the city for which 19,396 staff are employed.

The initial training session for these officials has been conducted in all 16 constituencies, where 1,220 officers are accommodated in each center.

This training covers the operation of electronic voting machines, voter verification paper audit trail (VVPAT) devices, and other related procedures, as explained in detail through instructional methods, noted an official release from the Ripon Building on Sunday.

The district election officer and Chennai Corporation commissioner J Radhakrishnan were part of the training sessions at some centers in the city.

He also interacted with the officials drafted for election duty and responded to the queries the authorities raised.

The commissioner stated that two more training sessions will be conducted and the concerned authorities should attend, if not appropriate action would be taken against them.

It is noted that more than 5,000 senior citizens above 85 years and differently abled people applied for the postal ballot through form 12D as on Sunday.

In addition, following the immediate effect of model code of conduct from March 16, 3 pm, the Chennai corporation has removed 75,435 public properties such as banners, posters and wall paintings and 14,163 private properties, as per cVigil report.