LS polls: Flying squad seizes ₹2.87 cr on Vandalur Minjur Outer Ring Road

CHENNAI: The Election flying squad seized Rs. 2.87 crores in the Vandalur Minjur Outer Ring Road on Tuesday.

The flying squad who were on the vehicle check in the Vandalur outer ring road intercepted a car speeding towards Sriperumbudur on Tuesday noon.

The officials during the search found Daniel Raj of Mangadu was travelling with a bag full of currency notes valued at Rs 2.87 crore.

During the inquiry, Daniel Raj told the police that he was a relator and the money that belongs to him and he was taking it for his official work.

However, Daniel Raj could not produce a proper document to the police and later he was taken to the Sriperumbudur Revenue Office and money was seized and handed to the election officer.

Daniel Raj was asked to collect the money after submitting the necessary documents to prove the money belongs to him.