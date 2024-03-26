LS Polls: Flying squad recovers cash during vehicle check from SBI officials, returned later

CHENNAI: Police teams and flying squad team officials seized over Rs.1.2 crore during vehicle checks held in different parts of the city on Monday, including from officials of SBI, which was returned later.

In Royapuram, officers of the flying squad recovered Rs 1.2 crore cash from a van near Royapuram NRT bridge. When enquired, the occupants of the van told the officers that the cash was meant to be deposited in SBI ATM.

The cash was taken by the flying squad officers since there was no documents. Later, senior bank officials produced the necessary documents and got back the money.

In another incident, in RK Nagar constituency, flying squad officials flagged a two wheeler on suspicion near Toll gate metro rail station.

On checking the bike, officials found Rs 6.3 lakh carried by the man, R Suresh. He claimed to be working for a private finance firm and that he was carrying the cash belonging to the firm. Since there was no proper documents, flying squad officers recovered the cash.

In another incident in North beach police station limits, static surveillance team recovered Rs 4 lakh from a biker who was carrying the cash without any proper documents.