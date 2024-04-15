LS polls: 'Every election, govt teachers face the brunt of election duty'

CHENNAI: With the general elections just a few days away, the government and aided school teachers are gearing up for the election duty on April 19.

However, unlike previous years, the teachers have requested for better arrangements, including the basic amenities at their respective polling booths.

Additionally, the teachers explain to DT NEXT the procedures followed for the election day.

It is a regular affair to employ government and aided school teachers in election duty.

For this, a total of 1.30 lakh teachers have been deployed in various schools to carry the election duty.

According to the designation of the teachers, they will be posted for the election duty for posts like presiding officer, polling officer I, II, III and IV and office assistant, where anganwadi teachers and school staff are posted.

For smooth functioning of the election day, the teachers are also given training in three levels. During the training, the teachers are educated on the functioning of electronic voting machines (EVMs), procedures to cast postal vote through the Election Duty Certificate (DEC) and familiarise with other staff working at the booths.

Subsequently, a government teacher explained that in the training, they are also educated on handling the public, providing the people with needed information to cast their votes and being cautious of repeat voters and so on.

Also, if a polling booth has more than 1,000 voters, there are procedures to be dealt with that too.

And, despite the teachers being loaded with such heavy work on election day, several teachers, both women and men, claim improper arrangements were made for them.

Speaking to DT NEXT, a government school teacher in Gummidipoondi said, "Besides, the lack of facilities made for the teachers employed in election duty, the payment for the teachers carrying election duty are also low."

"Considering the amount of heavy work involved in the election, the amount needs to be spiked by the election commission, "added the teacher.

The pay varies from Rs 1,700 for presiding officer, Rs 1,300 for polling officer I, II, III and IV and Rs 700 for office assistants.

In case of facilities, a female teacher said, "Firstly, there is a lack of toilet, food and drinking water facilities at the polling booths allotted for teachers. Also, teachers who are enduring menopause and other severe health issues also face difficulty during the election duty due to lack of facilities."

Additionally, the teachers claim that they are posted in booths as many as 60 to 100 km from the residence, making it difficult for them to commute back.

"Travel is one of the difficulties faced by teachers during election duty. The teachers are forced to arrange a commute for themselves after the duty, which we urge for arrangements to be made, "said a Karur government teacher.

And, among the exemption from election duty for teachers with disability, pregnancy, medical history, they strongly urge for teachers with medical difficulty such as menopausal stage and varicose veins too also be exempted.