LS polls: Election duty takes a toll; three police personnel affected

CHENNAI: At least three police personnel suffered injuries due to health ailments and accident in separate incidents during poll duty in the city on Friday.

In Otteri, a 25 year old woman constable, G Pavithra who was on duty near a polling station complained of severe stomach pain and swooned after which fellow personnel secured her and got her admitted to the Egmore government hospital for treatment.

In R K Nagar, a police constable suffered a fracture on his left arm after he slipped and fell off a truck while loading the EVM machines from a polling station in Nethaji Nagar on Friday night.

The incident happened around 9 pm. The injured constable was identified as Manimurugan, attached to Armed Reserve (AR) unit.

He was admitted to a hospital for treatment.

In another incident in Santhome, a Head constable complained of health complications while on duty at Fathima nursery school in Foreshore estate police limits after which he was rushed to a hospital.

Doctors examined the head constable, Elumalai and found that his blood sugar levels and pressure spiked up after which he was admitted to the hospital and discharged after treatment.