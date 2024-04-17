Begin typing your search...

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|17 April 2024 6:05 AM GMT
LS polls: Election campaign in Tamil Nadu, Pondy to end at 6 PM today
Graphical Representation of TN Lok Sabha polls 2024


CHENNAI: Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the election campaign in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will end on Wednesday by 6 PM.

Major political parties and alliance are actively engaged in campaigning for 39 parliamentary constituencies and for the by-elections for Vilavancode Assembly constituency.

The Election Commission has imposed various restrictions as the campaign ends and has warned that campaigning against the violation of rules will be punishable for 2 years imprisonment.

A total of 102 constituencies under 21 states across the country are in the first phase of elections and Voting will be held in these constituencies on Friday.

LS pollsLS polls 2024Lok Sabha electionsLok Sabha pollsBJPelection campaignTN election campaign
Online Desk

