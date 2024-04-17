Begin typing your search...
LS polls: Election campaign in Tamil Nadu, Pondy to end at 6 PM today
Major political parties and alliance are actively engaged in campaigning for 39 parliamentary constituencies and for the by-elections for Vilavancode Assembly constituency.
CHENNAI: Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the election campaign in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will end on Wednesday by 6 PM.
Major political parties and alliance are actively engaged in campaigning for 39 parliamentary constituencies and for the by-elections for Vilavancode Assembly constituency.
The Election Commission has imposed various restrictions as the campaign ends and has warned that campaigning against the violation of rules will be punishable for 2 years imprisonment.
A total of 102 constituencies under 21 states across the country are in the first phase of elections and Voting will be held in these constituencies on Friday.
Next Story