LS polls: Election campaign in Tamil Nadu, Pondy to end at 6 PM today

CHENNAI: Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the election campaign in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will end on Wednesday by 6 PM.

Major political parties and alliance are actively engaged in campaigning for 39 parliamentary constituencies and for the by-elections for Vilavancode Assembly constituency.

The Election Commission has imposed various restrictions as the campaign ends and has warned that campaigning against the violation of rules will be punishable for 2 years imprisonment.

A total of 102 constituencies under 21 states across the country are in the first phase of elections and Voting will be held in these constituencies on Friday.