LS polls: Election and police observers appointed to monitor election works in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on Tuesday released a list of general election observers and police observers who have been appointed to inspect election work in three parliamentary constituencies in Chennai district.

As per the order of Election Commission of India, in view of the Parliamentary General Election to be held on April 19, three general election observers and two police observers will be monitoring the election work in the city.

For North Chennai constituency, Kartikay Dhanji Budhdhabhatti has been appointed as election observer and Uday Bhaskar Billa as police observer.

They will be monitoring six assembly constituencies such as Thiruvotriyur, Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar, Royapuram, Perambur, Kolathur and Thiru.Vi.Ka. Nagar.

Dr.D. Suresh and Muddada Ravichandra, will be monitoring the election work as general election observers at Central and South Chennai constituencies respectively including Chepauk - Triplicane, Mylapore, Saidapet and Shollinganallur assembly constituencies.

Also, Sanjay Bhatia is appointed as police observer for both constituencies in the city.