LS polls: Eganapuram villagers sent back officers who visited to collect postal votes

CHENNAI: The villagers of Eganapuram near Parandur sent back the election officers who visited their village to collect the postal votes for the Lok Sabha election on Thursday.

The villagers of Parandur and its surrounding villages have been protesting for more than 600 days against the government to change the location of the Greenfield airport since their farmlands are being destroyed for the project.

Since there was no answer from the government the villagers all of them together decided to boycott the upcoming Lok Sabha election and announced that they would never allow election officers in their village.

On Thursday morning the election officers visited the Eganapuram village to collect the postal votes.

There are a total of 18 postal voters in Eganapuram and the villagers told the officials that they would not vote in this election and asked them to go back.

The officers visited the 18 voters but none of them were not interested in voting and then the officials returned with an empty box.

After the incident, the Kancheepuram district collector Kalaiselvi Mohan along with election officers visited Eganapuram and requested the villagers to vote in the election.

The officials explained to the villagers that every citizen should cast a vote to bring a change to the country.

However, the villagers were not convinced and were stable in their decision.