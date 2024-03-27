LS polls: ECI allots 'Common Symbols' to political parties contesting in TN
Check here for list of symbols for political parties alloted by ECI
CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India alloted 'Common Symbols' to political parties contesting in TN under the provisions of Para 108 of the Election Symbols (Reservation & Allotment) Order, 1968.
25 political parties are alloted by ECI. Below is the party list.
Bharatiya Praja Aikyata Party - Ganna Kisan
Makkal Needhi Maiam - Battery Torch
Rashtriya Manav Party- Nagrik
Indian Peoples Adhikar Party - Balloon
Yuga Thulasi Party -Road Roller
Sanyogwadi Party - Bat
Samaj Vikas Kranti Party - Electric Pole
Republican Party of India Bharatha - Pen nib with seven rays
Bhartiya Rashtriya Ekta Dal - Camera
Ekam Sanatan Bharat Dal - Flute
Mission Independent Justice Party - Whistle
All India National Raksha Sena - Ring
Naadaalum Makkal Katchi - Auto Rickshaw
Aravor Munnetra Kazhagam - Diamond
Country Citizen Party - Coconut Farm
Voters Independent Party - Envelope
Naam Tamilar Katchi - Mike
Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam - Pressure Cooker
Thakkam Katchi - Matchbox
Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) - Bicycle
Hamara Sahi Vikalp Party - Binoculars
National Jan Dal - Letter Box
Bharatheeya Jawan Kisan Party - Gift Pack
Bahujan National Party (Ambedkar) - Kettle
Desiya Jananayaga katchi - Helmet
Symbols also been allotted by the ECI under para 10A of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968.
There are only two political parties. Below is the party list.
Pattali Makkal Katchi - Mango
Mizoram People's Conference - Electric Bulb
ECI also listed out Reserved symbol allotted for parties under para 10 of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968.
There are only three political parties.
Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation (Bihar) - Flag with three Stars
Indian Union Muslim League (Kerala) - Ladder
All India Forward Bloc (West Bengal) - Lion