LS polls: ECI allots 'Common Symbols' to political parties contesting in TN

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India alloted 'Common Symbols' to political parties contesting in TN under the provisions of Para 108 of the Election Symbols (Reservation & Allotment) Order, 1968.

25 political parties are alloted by ECI. Below is the party list.

Bharatiya Praja Aikyata Party - Ganna Kisan

Makkal Needhi Maiam - Battery Torch

Rashtriya Manav Party- Nagrik

Indian Peoples Adhikar Party - Balloon

Yuga Thulasi Party -Road Roller

Sanyogwadi Party - Bat

Samaj Vikas Kranti Party - Electric Pole

Republican Party of India Bharatha - Pen nib with seven rays

Bhartiya Rashtriya Ekta Dal - Camera

Ekam Sanatan Bharat Dal - Flute

Mission Independent Justice Party - Whistle

All India National Raksha Sena - Ring

Naadaalum Makkal Katchi - Auto Rickshaw

Aravor Munnetra Kazhagam - Diamond

Country Citizen Party - Coconut Farm

Voters Independent Party - Envelope

Naam Tamilar Katchi - Mike

Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam - Pressure Cooker

Thakkam Katchi - Matchbox

Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) - Bicycle

Hamara Sahi Vikalp Party - Binoculars

National Jan Dal - Letter Box

Bharatheeya Jawan Kisan Party - Gift Pack

Bahujan National Party (Ambedkar) - Kettle

Desiya Jananayaga katchi - Helmet

Symbols also been allotted by the ECI under para 10A of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968.

There are only two political parties. Below is the party list.

Pattali Makkal Katchi - Mango

Mizoram People's Conference - Electric Bulb

ECI also listed out Reserved symbol allotted for parties under para 10 of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968.

There are only three political parties.

Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation (Bihar) - Flag with three Stars

Indian Union Muslim League (Kerala) - Ladder

All India Forward Bloc (West Bengal) - Lion