LS polls: EC receives over 2,100 complaints in TN through cVIGIL, nearly 1,700 found be genuine

CHENNAI: The Election Commission (EC) has received over 2,100 complaints through cVIGIL application from in the state and found nearly 1,700 complaints were genuine.

According to officials, a total of 2,193 complaints have been received from the public since the model code of conduct came into effect in the state. The returning officers and assistant returning officers have found as many as 1,694 complaints were genuine, while they dropped 208 complaints.

With 408 complaints, Karur district has recorded the highest number of complaints using the App. Public in Chennai (239), Ramanthapuram (151) Vellore (139) and Coimbatore (109) have also used the App to flag violation of the MCC.

The Commission has been encouraging the public to file complaints through the App regarding violations, including distribution of cash and gifts to electorates, and guaranteed that officials concerned would respond to the complaints within 100 minutes.

Using the App, which was launched in 2018 by the ECI in a bid to prevent bribing of voters and ensure free and fair polls, the public can upload pictures and videos of malpractices during election campaigns with specific details such as location with address and landmark. Action would be taken and also keep the complaints informed regarding the action taken based on the complaint.

Chief Election Commissioner of India Rajiv Kumar held meeting with CS, CEOs through VC, Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu Shiv Das Meena, Chief Election Officer of Tamil Nadu Satyabrata Sahoo and Director General of Police and senior officials attended the video conferencing meeting with Chief Election commissioner of India Rajiv Kumar regarding the preparedness across the state.

Chief Secretaries, CEOs and senior government officials from other states and Union Territories have also attending the meeting regarding the the Lok Sabha polls, which would be held in seven phase from April 19 to June 1.