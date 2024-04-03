Begin typing your search...

LS Polls: EC invites ex-Army men to apply for poll duty

As per the conditions set, they must be a resident of Chennai.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|3 April 2024 12:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-04-03 00:30:13.0  )
LS Polls: EC invites ex-Army men to apply for poll duty
X

GCC Commissioner J Radhakrishnan (Photo credit: Manivasagan N)

CHENNAI: The election officer of Chennai district J Radhakrishnan called upon former Armed Forces personnel to apply for election duty. All ex-services personnel who are hale and healthy and within 65 years of age can apply for the jobs, he said.

As per the conditions set, they must be a resident of Chennai. Those interested have been asked to approach the office of the Directorate of Ex-Servicemen’s Welfare in Chennai, located in Saidapet.

Based on the registration and filtration they would be offered jobs with appropriate remuneration, J Radhakrishnan said.

Tamil Naduelection officerArmed Forces personnelelection dutyappropriate remunerationJ Radhakrishnan
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X