LS Polls: EC invites ex-Army men to apply for poll duty

CHENNAI: The election officer of Chennai district J Radhakrishnan called upon former Armed Forces personnel to apply for election duty. All ex-services personnel who are hale and healthy and within 65 years of age can apply for the jobs, he said.

As per the conditions set, they must be a resident of Chennai. Those interested have been asked to approach the office of the Directorate of Ex-Servicemen’s Welfare in Chennai, located in Saidapet.

Based on the registration and filtration they would be offered jobs with appropriate remuneration, J Radhakrishnan said.