LS polls: E-certificate to be provided for those who participate in election contests

CHENNAI: The district election office along with the chief election officer is conducting contests including quiz competition for creating voter awareness through social media and social media influencers.

They have invited Chennaiites to participate in these contests to encourage the fellow citizens for a 100 percent voting in the coming election.

Those who participate will receive an E-certificate through email on Friday.

The local body to conduct coffee with CEO, a quiz contect on election, where a poster with QR code shall be put up in all the booths across the city with 10 quiz questions requesting voters to participate.

The E-certificate for winners will be mailed on April 19. The winners will also get a participation certificate immediately after the submission of the online quiz.

An award/ honour for 32 persons, two from each assembly constituency will be selected for a 'Coffee with CEO & DEO'.

To emphasize the voters in the city, the residents welfare associations can participate in the election contest without registration.

The presidents of RWAs should at least ensure 90 percent voter turnout of the persons who live in houses/ apartments that come under their association.

At least 10 RWAs from each zone, who showcase 90 percent voter turnout of persons in their association, will be selected for 'coffee with CEO and DEO'.

In addition, a selfie booth will be set up to encourage voting through social engagement.

Those who take a photo and tag @chennaicorp will receive an E-certificate through mail. Those who have the highest reach on social media will be honoured with a surprise gift and a trophy.