LS polls: Distribution of EVM and VVPAT begin in 16 assembly constituencies in Chennai

CHENNAI: Chennai district election officers commenced distribution of electronic voting machines (EVM) and Voter Verification Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) devices on Tuesday. It would be sent to 16 centers and monitored round the clock, the district election officer and commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation J Radhakrishnan said after inspecting the distribution process of machines from Chindatripet warehouse.

While addressing the media, Radhakrishnan said, "As many as 4,469 ballot units and 4,842 VVPAT will be sent to 16 places in three constituencies which will be monitored by election officers, police and video monitoring round the clock. In addition, 6 central expenditure observers and three general observers will be monitoring the election works in the district."

As per the model code of conduct, the flying squad has seized Rs 2.35 cash, 8,046 gram gold worth 5.35 lakh and 12 iPhones costs Rs 15 lakh in the city.

Similarly, a total of 63,482 advertisements from public places have been removed of which 14,183 posters, 602 banners, and 1,210 are other types of advertisements.

The local body has removed banners and posters in private places too including 5,635 wall advertisements, 7,757 posters, 609 banners and 1033 other types of advertisements.

Meanwhile, following an argument broke between ADMK and DMK party members while filing nominations in north Chennai constituency on Monday. The district election commissioner said, "The nomination has been done through the token system and the returning officer would enquire and give a clarification on the incident."

The public shall raise complaints related to election violations through 24 hour toll free number at Chennai district election office through 1950, 1800 425 7012, 044-2533 3001, 2533 3003, 2533 3004, 2533 3005, and 2533 3006. Also, grievances can be registered through the cVigil app developed by the Election commission of India.