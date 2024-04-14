LS polls: DGP seeks additional paramilitary force election duty in TN, says Sahoo

CHENNAI: Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo on Sunday said the state police has requested for 10 more additional companies of paramilitary forces for the election duty in the state.

At present, 190 companies of the paramilitary force have been deployed in the state.

The Director General of Police (DGP) has requested for 10 additional companies of the paramilitary force for the election duty in the state, Sahoo told reporters at Secretariat.

On postal votes, he said that it would be completed by April 17.

A total of 61,135 police personnel have applied for postal votes. Of them, 26,000 have voted so far.

Apart from this, 71,000 defence personnel from the state would exercise their franchise through postal vote.

"They should send their ballots by post. Army service personnel's online postal ballots (ETPBS) will be accepted till 8 am on June 4," he said.

On the day of polling, voters' lists in alphabetical order would be handed over to all polling officers.

Voters can obtain information regarding their roll number from the Assistant Election Officer in Polling stations.

All Voting machines (EVM) will be taken to the polling booths on 18th.

On the seizure of 1,400 kg of gold in Kancheepuram, Sahoo said the Income Taxes department has been conducting an investigation regarding the seizure.

So far, the flying and static surveillance teams have seized cash and valuables that were ferried without proper documents to the tune of Rs 324 crore, excluding Saturday's gold seizure.

During the previous Lok Sabha polls in 2019, the authorities had seized cash and valuables worth Rs 952 crore