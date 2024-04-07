Begin typing your search...

LS polls: Defence Min Rajnath Singh to campaign in TN on April 8,9

On a two-day trip, Rajnath Singh will campaign for the BJP and NDA candidates across the state

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|7 April 2024 5:45 AM GMT
LS polls: Defence Min Rajnath Singh to campaign in TN on April 8,9
X

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (ANI)

CHENNAI: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is all set to land in Tamil Nadu on April 8, Monday.

On a two-day trip, Rajnath Singh will campaign for the BJP and NDA candidates across the state.

He will visit Salem, Namakkal, Tiruvarur, Tenkasi and Madurai to campaign for the NDA candidates N Annadurai (PMK), KP Ramalingam (BJP), SGM Ramesh (BJP), B John Pandian (TMMK) and Raama Sreenivasan (BJP) respectively.

Rajnath SinghBJPcampaignTMMKPMKNDA
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X