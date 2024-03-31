Congress took up caste census issue only for LS poll gains: PMK

CHENNAI: While campaigning in support of BJP candidate for South Chennai constituency Tamilisai Soundararajan in Sholinganallur on Sunday, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss alleged that Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi took up caste-based census issue only to win elections.



"Two days ago, Chief Minister MK Stalin asked our founder S Ramadoss how he could ally with BJP while speaking about social justice. DMK entered into alliance with BJP in 1999 and ruled for 5 years. Some people say the ideology of PMK and BJP are different. Are the ideologies of DMK and Congress the same?, " he asked.

He assured that despite being in any alliance, PMK will not divest its social justice ideology.

Party and alliance are two different things, he added.

"In 2004, when we were in alliance with Congress we implemented some of our demands. Congress has ruled for around 60 years. Not once has the party announced about conducting a caste-based census. Now Rahul Gandhi is speaking about it. Chief Minister Stalin should direct his questions towards Congress.

Rahul Gandhi is saying that Congress will conduct caste-based census if it comes to power. But they will not come to power. However, he speaks only to garner OBC votes in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh assembly elections, " he added.

Anbumani asked the gathering if the BJP speaks against caste-based census and promised that S Ramadoss will meet Prime Minister Modi and ensure caste based census.

"DMK promised to waive off education and agriculture loans. Did they fulfill the promises? They also promised to eradicate NEET. Did they succeed? They promised to provide 80 per cent jobs in private firms to locals. Did they do it?" he questioned.

He mentioned that the DMK government is yet to regulate the EB bill and calculation method but increased property tax and milk prices.

"During the floods, people of Chennai suffered a lot. Voters should vote based on the candidates not based on the symbol, " he requested.