LS polls: Congress to release its election manifesto today

CHENNAI: The Congress party will release its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on April 5. The manifesto will be released by the party president Mallikarjun Kharge and former president Rahul Gandhi at AICC Headquarters in New Delhi.

It is reported that, Kharge and Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will address public rallies in Jaipur and Hyderabad where they will also highlight the key elements of the manifesto, from Saturday.

According to reports, the party manifesto is expected to focus on 'Paanch Nyays' or five pillars of justice, including 'Yuva Nyay', 'Naari Nyay', 'Kisaan Nyay', 'Shramik Nyay' and 'Hissedari Nyay' announced during Rahul's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

The ruling BJP, meanwhile, has held a meeting for its manifesto committee which is headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Lok Sabha Election 2024 will be held phase-wise and here is the schedule:

* Phase 1- April 19

* Phase 2- April 26

* Phase 3- May 7

* Phase 4 - May 13

* Phase 5 - May 20

* Phase 6 - May 25

* Phase 7 - June 1

The counting of votes for all 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held on June 4.