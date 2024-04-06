LS Polls: CM Stalin assures to fulfil govt employees’ demands after INDIA bloc forms govt

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday appealed to the government employees and teachers to support them in the April 19 Parliamentary polls and said that their demands would be fulfilled after the INDIA bloc forms government at the Centre.

In a statement issued Saturday, Stalin said, "I assure the government employees and teachers. There will be a regime change at the Union (Centre). The economic situation of Tamil Nadu would soon improve as soon as the change we desire happens. All the remaining demands of the government employees and teachers will be fulfilled then."

"The Dravidian model government has the will to fulfil the demands of the government employees and teachers. The way to fulfill it would happen soon. The government employees and teachers who have realized it must support the INDIA bloc for a positive change to happen, " the CM said, adding that the fulfilment of the employees' demands have only been delayed and not declined.

Attributing the delay in fulfilling the demands of the government employees to the severe financial strain caused to the state exchequer by the previous AIADMK regime led by EPS, Chief Minister Stalin took strong exception to EPS' critique of the DMK and said that the drama being staged by Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami to hide the achievements of the DMK regime would fall flat soon.

Recalling the 14% hike in Dearness Allowance announced in one shot by his regime despite fund crunch, the CM said that the AIADMK regime was the first to implement the new pension scheme for government employees.

"What credentials does EPS have to talk about government employees' welfare after leading a government opposed to their welfare?" the CM wondered, alleging that it was the same EPS who froze the DA hike of government employees in his regime.

"The tears shed by him for government employees now are fake. Only the hunger for power and betrayal are behind his tears, " the CM added.















