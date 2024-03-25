LS Polls: Chief bench agrees to hear MDMK's urgent plea seeking ‘Top’ symbol

CHENNAI: The Chief bench of the Madras High Court agreed to hear the plea of MDMK, on Tuesday, claiming "Top" symbol for the ensuing Parliament election.



The counsel for MDMK mentioned before the first division bench comprising Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice Bharatha Chakravarthy.

It was submitted that despite the Court's direction the Election Commission of India (ECI) is not passing any orders to MDMK's representation seeking Top symbol.

The counsel sought to direct the ECI to pass order immediately as the dead line for election nomination is nearing.

After hearing the urgent mention, the bench agreed to hear the matter on Tuesday (April 26).

MDMK general secretary Vaiko stated in his affidavit that MDMK is contesting in Parliament and State elections since 1996 as a registered-recognized party.

Hence, the 'Top' symbol was reserved for MDMK by the ECI under the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order 1968, said the affidavit.

Even though the ECI de-recognized the MDMK in 2010 the 'Top' symbol was allocated to the party under 10 A of the Election Symbols Order 1968, stated the affidavit.

Vaiko also claimed that MDMK secured 6 percent of votes in the 2006 Parliament, but the ECI mentioned it only as 5.98 percent of votes and de-recognized the party in 2010.

To ensure and promote fair and free election the ECI should allocate the 'TOP' symbol to MDMK, to enable the voters to recognize MDMK among other political parties, sought by Vaiko.

On March 1, the HC directed MDMK to make a fresh representation before the ECI seeking 'Top' symbol and also directed the commission to pass orders.