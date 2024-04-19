LS polls: Chennai registers higher voter turnout in 20 years, still lags behind

CHENNAI: Despite three corner contests making the Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu interesting as INDIA block striving to stop NDA and NDA trying to make an inroad, several voters in Chennai remained unconcerned. However, the voter turnout in this election is much higher than that of turnout recorded since 2004 LS elections.

As per Election Commission of India (ECI) data, three constituencies in Chennai recorded an average voter turnout of 68.14 per cent. Among the 39 parliamentary constituencies in the state, Central Chennai and North Chennai recorded lowest voter turnout with 67.35 per cent and 67.82 per cent. South Chennai parliamentary constituency registered 69.26 per cent turnout.

However, the number of voters turned to polling booths on Friday is higher than the number of voters turned out during the 2019 LS polls. In 2019, Central Chennai, North Chennai and South Chennai registered 58.75 per cent, 64.04 per cent and 56.92 per cent.

Central Chennai recorded 59.71, 60.98 and 49.06 per cent in 2014, 2009 and 2004 respectively. North Chennai recorded 62.76, 64.90 and 45.77 per cent during those elections. South Chennai recorded 49.06, 45.77 and 47.93 per cent in 2014, 2009 and 2004 respectively.

According to a trend recorded by the Greater Chennai Corporation, which is also the district election office, voter turnout has been higher in the South Chennai constituency since the start of polling. As of 3pm, South Chennai registered 40.98 per cent polling, which is highest among the three constituencies. Mylapore assembly segment in South Chennai had 48.10 per cent turnout till 3pm. Sholinganallur in South Chennai and RK Nagar in North Chennai had 46.70 and 46.60 per cent.

It may be noted that only 43.65 per cent voters cast their votes in Chennai during urban local body elections in 2022. During that election, core city zones registered an average voter turnout of 41.12 per cent and added zones recorded 49.68 per cent. However, the present trend suggests, assembly segments, such as Mylapore, T Nagar, Royapuram, and Anna Nagar, falling in the areas of core city zones recorded higher turnout than the added areas.