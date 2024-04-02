LS polls: CEO, spl election expenditure observer hold review meeting

CHENNAI: Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo and Special Election Expenditure Observer R B Balakrishnan on Tuesday held a meeting with the various enforcement agencies regarding monitoring the expenses of Lok Sabha elections.

They directed the officials of the agencies to keep close watch on the expenditures of each candidate, who are allowed to spend Rs 95 lakh for campaigns and related activities.

There were a total of 950 candidates on the fray for the single phase poll on April 19 in 39 constituencies in the state.

Meanwhile, the officials attached to the ECI said that more than 100 crore worth property and cash have been seized during vehicle checks carried out since the model code of conduct came into effect.

Till the end of March, the squads have seized 48.61 crore cash and precious metals (gold) worth Rs 47.53 crore.

Apart from this, the officials have confiscated liquor bottles worth Rs 3 crore, freebies worth Rs 9.9 crore and narcotics worth Rs 67 lakh during the routine checks.

The Commission has also encouraged the public to file complaints through cVIGIL application on distribution of cash and gifts in a bid to bribe the voters.

The authorities guaranteed that the anonymity of the complaint would be protected and also appropriate action would be taken on their complaints.











