LS polls: CEO Sahoo holds meeting over PwD amenities

CHENNAI: The Chief Electoral Officer and the Chairperson of SSCAE Satyabrata Sahoo on Tuesday convened the 4th State Steering Committee on Accessible Election (SSCAE) regarding enrollment of PwD voters, training of election officials, assured Minimum facilities, and SVEEP activities.

CEO Sahoo discussed various issues related to enrollment of 18+ and prospective PwD electors, training and sensitization of election functionaries on special needs of PWD, AMF at Polling stations like provision of ramps, wheel chairs, drinking water, disabled friendly voting compartment arrangements, medical kit, adequate furniture, provision of proper lighting/electricity arrangements, installation of proper signage, dummy braille ballot papers, shade in polling areas, display of voters facilitation posters, help desk facility, accessible toilets with running water facility, availability of poll volunteers/wheel chair assistants, dedicated parking for PwD electors, management of Queue, provision of transport facility and SVEEP/awareness publicity materials for accessible elections.

Joint CEO HS Srikanth, SSCAE members and other officials were present on the occasion.