LS polls: Case registered against BJP candidate MoS L Murugan for violating election rules

CHENNAI: Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan has been booked for violating Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by holding a public meeting without prior permission from the election department in the Nilgiris.

After filing his nomination on 25 March to contest from the Nilgiris constituency, Murugan accompanied by his supporters had gone to a temple in Ooty to offer prayers.

“Then, he addressed a gathering of over 100 persons near Kadanadu community hall without obtaining permission in violation of MCC. Based on a complaint by flying squad officials, the Denaducombai police booked L Murugan, the party’s district president Mohanraj and a few other functionaries under IPC section 171 (H) on Thursday.

Murugan, a Rajya Sabha member of the BJP and Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, is contesting from The Nilgiris constituency in the 2024 general elections.