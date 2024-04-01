LS polls: Booth slip distribution begins from today in TN

CHENNAI: Ahead the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the process of distributing booth slips to voters in Tamil Nadu has begun from Monday.

Accordingly, election workers in each district will distribute the booth slips on door-to-door basis to the voters.

The Election Commission has informed that the distribution will be completed by April 14.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission is also making necessary arrangements as the elections are approaching.

The voting for all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in the first phase on April 19.