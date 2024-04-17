LS polls: Boat service to Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanniyakumari cancelled on April 19

CHENNAI: Ahead the upcoming Parliamentary elections, boat service to Vivekananda Rock Memorial and 133 ft Thiruvalluvar statue in Kanniyakumari has been cancelled on Friday.

Usually, three boats are being operated on a daily basis from 8 AM to 4 PM without break for the convenience of tourists.

The Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu will held on April 19 and public holiday has been declared to facilitate 100 percent voting.