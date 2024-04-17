Begin typing your search...
LS polls: Boat service to Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanniyakumari cancelled on April 19
Usually, three boats are being operated on a daily basis from 8 AM to 4 PM without break for the convenience of tourists.
CHENNAI: Ahead the upcoming Parliamentary elections, boat service to Vivekananda Rock Memorial and 133 ft Thiruvalluvar statue in Kanniyakumari has been cancelled on Friday.
The Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu will held on April 19 and public holiday has been declared to facilitate 100 percent voting.
