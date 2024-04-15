LS polls: BJP is an embodiment of corruption and its whole organization is replete with corruption, says DMK

NEW DELHI: Striking back at the BJP for the corruption charges Prime Minister Narendra Modi levelled against its leaders, the DMK on Monday said that the BJP was an embodiment of corruption and its whole organization was replete with corruption.

Borrowing an old number of MGR to question how long the BJP would cheat the people, the DMK said, “Prime Minister Modi claims from every dais that the BJP regime would eliminate corruption. But, the whole body of the BJP is replete with corruption.”

Listing out the various alleged scams of the 10-year Modi regime, mainly the big ticket agreements signed by select corporates during PM’s foreign tours as proof ripping off the mask of the PM, the DMK, in an elaborate statement issued in this regard, said that the various foreign tours of the PM only helped the corporate honchos in securing contracts worth thousands of crores.

“There is not a country not visited by Prime Minister Modi since the day he assumed office. The whole world knows that whenever he undertook such visits, Adani and Ambani accompanied him. Who benefitted from the foreign trips.”

Adani secured Rs 6,200 crore mines contract and Ambani secured Rs 58,000 crore Rafale deal when they accompanied Modi to Australia and France, respectively, in 2014, the DMK alleged, claiming that Adani secured Rs 4,000 crore Sadar port contract during Modi’s 2016 tour to Iran and Ambani obtained Rs 65,000 crore missile contract during Modi’s Israel tour in 2017.

In the same year, Adani won a Rs 1,500 crore UAV production contract while accompanying Modi to Israel. In 2018, Adani obtained a Rs 60,000 crore single engine fighter aircraft contract when he went with Modi to Sweden. The same year, Ambani accompanied Modi to the US and won a Rs 15,000 crore naval maintenance contract, the DMK said.

“When big corporations won contracts running into thousands of crores through PM Modi’s foreign tours, how did the people of India benefit?” the Dravidian party asked. “A man who is an actual embodiment of corruption has donned a new role now. How long will you cheat the country? Let the people know about the true face of Modi who claims to be clean,” the statement added.

Referring to the Goa MLAs house construction scam exposed by RTI, Kumbamela scam unearth by the CAG, scam in procurement of LED bulbs for public health engineering department in Rajasthan, the DMK said that the BJP regime there procured 15W, 12W and 9W LED bulbs for Rs 15,000, Rs 12,000 and Rs 972 each. Citing the IL & FS scam that affected public sector lending institutions like LIC, SBI and Central Bank of India, the DMK said that the value of union home minister Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah run firm rose by 16,000 per cent in a year from Rs 50,000 to Rs 80 crore in a year. The DMK also recalled the Rafale scam and failure of the Modi regime to extradite wilful corporate loan defaulters like Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallaya.