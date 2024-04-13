LS polls: Ballot voting for police officers has been extended till April 16, says DEO Radhakrishnan

CHENNAI: The district election officer and Greater Chennai Corporation commissioner J Radhakrishnan on Saturday stated that the ballot voting for police officers has been extended till April 16 due to logistics challenges.

The staff drafted for election duty has received over 4,000 ballot votes from senior citizens above 85 years and disabled persons in Chennai district.

As many as 4,525 registration received from 85 years above elderly people and differently abled persons for door to door ballot voting.

Of which, 3,770 senior citizens and 312 have given their votes as on Friday.

"As of now, 2,403 votes from police officers in the last few days since there is a delay in ballot units distribution in Tamil Nadu. We have extended the ballot voting till Tuesday. We have set up additional facilitation centers for the same. Also, after the ballot voting is completed the units will be sent to the respective districts on April 17," said Radhakrishnan.

The commissioner further mentioned that the counting centers will be ready before April 16 so that after the election is over the ballot units will be sealed in the strong room on Friday.

"The officers are instructed to speed up the work in three counting centers in the city. Apart from the security force, the strong room will also be monitored through web casting from April 19," added the officer.

In addition, the local body will set up medical camps at the polling stations as the meteorological department announced a heat wave in the state.

Also, additional wheel chairs will be kept in the polling centres for the differently abled people who are willing to cast their vote in the booths.

Meanwhile, the field surveillance team and static surveillance team have seized Rs 15 crore including Rs 9 crore cash and Rs 6 crore worth products.

The police officials have seized Rs 61 lakh worth of drugs and liquor after the model code of conduct came into effect in March.